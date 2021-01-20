U.S. Capitol Riot Hero Eugene Goodman Escorts Kamala Harris at 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Weitere : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

Talk about a well-deserved promotion.

Eugene Goodman, a Capitol police officer, escorted the nation's very first female vice president (and first VP of color) Kamala Harris at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Just two weeks before the Jan. 20 festivities, Goodman heroically led rioters away from the Senate chamber after the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by a swarm of Donald Trump supporters protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

And now, Goodman has been named the acting deputy sergeant at arms.

"There is a new acting deputy and guess who what acting deputy is?" CBS News' Norah O'Donnell said during the network's coverage of the event. "It is none other than Eugene Goodman. The officer who helped save the lives perhaps of not only the Vice President Mike Pence but others. He is going to be on the presidential platform."

Goodman, a Black army veteran, was hailed by many to be a national hero following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.