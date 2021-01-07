Chef José Andrés Gives 120 Pizzas to Law Enforcement After U.S. Capitol Turmoil

Chef José Andrés is using his culinary skills to give back.

After a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the World Central Kitchen founder delivered pizzas to the National Guard and police officers in Washington D.C.

"Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America," he tweeted. "I'm here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I'm meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support..."

Andrés admitted he didn't know what to do. So, he and his team just started cooking. "I know it's a lot of controversies and everything, but we feed people," he said in a video shared on social media. "We feed anybody and everybody, and we activate when there is need. And today, police is maintaining my beautiful Washington D.C. safe."