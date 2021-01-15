Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer After Alleged Instagram DM Leak

Bella Thorne is standing by Armie Hammer.

The actress took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 14 to defend the actor amid a social media scandal in which he's been accused of sending unverified messages detailing sexual acts, including an alleged message that read, "I need to drink your blood."

"I honestly can't believe this…," the 23-year-old wrote alongside a Variety post about the news. "People are crazy to fake this kinda s--t this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone. No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL…."

Thorne then added, "Also, there's a million fake screen shots going around."

It wasn't long before her followers started to react to the since expired post. "Why is Bella Thorne defending Armie Hammer on her story??" asked one social media user. Another tweeted the facepalming emoji and wrote, "Typical from her."

For his part, Hammer slammed the accusations after it was revealed he would no longer act alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding.

"I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement to E! News. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."