Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Take Their Romance to the Next Level With a Kiss

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess must be dancing on air, because they're now Instagram official!

Sharna did the deed by sharing a picture of the couple kissing on a balcony during their tropical vacation. She captioned the steamy pic of her shirtless lover, "H I M," along with the lips emoji.

Needless to say, her Dancing With the Stars castmates are just as obsessed as we are. Britt Stewart replied, "Love this," while Peta Murgatroyd said, "There they are" and "LOVE you guys." Jenna Johnson commented, "Omg omg omg. I have no words."

On Christmas, Sharna set off for Hawaii with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, sparking rumors that the pair were getting serious. It appears to be the case, indicating their sun-soaked getaway was just what the doctor ordered for the newly single father of four.

Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from Brian in November, as she's moved forward with her "twin flame," rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Over the weekend, Brian, 47, revealed how he really feels about Sharna, 35, when speaking with Access Hollywood. The Masked Singer star said, "It's all going really well right now," adding, "It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company."