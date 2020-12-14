SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

11 Games to Keep Everyone Laughing Over The Holidays

Pass the extra time at home playing these hilarious, thought-provoking games!

von Emily Spain Dez 14, 2020 20:54Tags
E-Comm: Holiday Game Night Gift GuideE! Illustration

More time at home, means more quality time to spend with loved ones! Why not make it fun with a good old game night? Whether you love Cards Against Humanity or games that test your flexibility or pop culture trivia games, we've rounded up 11 games that will keep everyone laughing over the holidays. It's been a hard year, end it on a silly note!

Our favorite? An inflatable reindeer ring toss game to burn off those holiday calories.

Scroll below to check out 11 games that will keep you entertained and laughing until you cry! 

Mind Crushers

From the creators of Cards Against Humanity, Mind Crushers features over 200 absurd conversation starters to get the whole family laughing!

$20
Amazon

Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition

Watch Ya' Mouth is an easy yet hilarious game where 3-10 players wear a mouth guard and speak out phrases while teammates guess what they're saying. And you can choose from 4 unique card decks.

$20
Amazon

Heads Up! Party Game

Inspired by Ellen Degeneres' popular app, you can put on a headband and place game cards in with the words facing out and without looking at them while you try to guess what the term is based on teammate's clues.

$20
Walmart

Monopoly for Millennials Board Game

Collect experiences not cash to win! And you can also visit millennial-inspired places like your parent's basement and Vegan bistros.

$60
$20
Amazon

Cards Against Humanity Family Edition

Written in consultation with child development specialists, the infamous card game is back but in a family-friendly edition! 

$25
Walmart

Truth or Drink

Get your beverages ready, draw a card and ask the questions printed on it! Perfect for adult holiday parties and Zoom get-togethers.

$35
Amazon

Not Parent Approved

Enjoy 455 cards designed to re-introduce a love for family game night and to reduce screen time! Not Parent Approved is like Cards Against Humanity but 100% family-friendly.

$30
$26
Amazon

Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game

This game is a must for your holiday gatherings! Put on the inflatable reindeer headset and have your loved ones try to get rings on your antlers.

$18
Amazon

Kids Create Absurdity

Calling all bored kids and parents! A hybrid between Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples, this game will have the whole family laughing until they cry

$40
$20
Amazon

Twister Ultimate Edition

Twister: A true classic! Test your flexibility and get tied up in knots with friends. This game always elicits laughter and potential soreness the next day.

$20
Amazon

Pop Culture Trivia - A Game About Fashions Fads and Crazes

This game serves as a hilarious walk (or race) down memory lane! Millennials can show off their knowledge of Walkmans, Miley Cyrus and other people and trends that have shaped our culture.

$12
Amazon

