11 Games to Keep Everyone Laughing Over The Holidays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
More time at home, means more quality time to spend with loved ones! Why not make it fun with a good old game night? Whether you love Cards Against Humanity or games that test your flexibility or pop culture trivia games, we've rounded up 11 games that will keep everyone laughing over the holidays. It's been a hard year, end it on a silly note!
Our favorite? An inflatable reindeer ring toss game to burn off those holiday calories.
Scroll below to check out 11 games that will keep you entertained and laughing until you cry!
Mind Crushers
From the creators of Cards Against Humanity, Mind Crushers features over 200 absurd conversation starters to get the whole family laughing!
Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition
Watch Ya' Mouth is an easy yet hilarious game where 3-10 players wear a mouth guard and speak out phrases while teammates guess what they're saying. And you can choose from 4 unique card decks.
Heads Up! Party Game
Inspired by Ellen Degeneres' popular app, you can put on a headband and place game cards in with the words facing out and without looking at them while you try to guess what the term is based on teammate's clues.
Monopoly for Millennials Board Game
Collect experiences not cash to win! And you can also visit millennial-inspired places like your parent's basement and Vegan bistros.
Cards Against Humanity Family Edition
Written in consultation with child development specialists, the infamous card game is back but in a family-friendly edition!
Truth or Drink
Get your beverages ready, draw a card and ask the questions printed on it! Perfect for adult holiday parties and Zoom get-togethers.
Not Parent Approved
Enjoy 455 cards designed to re-introduce a love for family game night and to reduce screen time! Not Parent Approved is like Cards Against Humanity but 100% family-friendly.
Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game
This game is a must for your holiday gatherings! Put on the inflatable reindeer headset and have your loved ones try to get rings on your antlers.
Kids Create Absurdity
Calling all bored kids and parents! A hybrid between Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples, this game will have the whole family laughing until they cry
Twister Ultimate Edition
Twister: A true classic! Test your flexibility and get tied up in knots with friends. This game always elicits laughter and potential soreness the next day.
Pop Culture Trivia - A Game About Fashions Fads and Crazes
This game serves as a hilarious walk (or race) down memory lane! Millennials can show off their knowledge of Walkmans, Miley Cyrus and other people and trends that have shaped our culture.
