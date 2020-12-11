Jennifer Lopez Thanks Alex Rodriguez, Their ''Four Beautiful Kids'' During Billboard Women in Music Event

When it comes to the word "icon," Jennifer Lopez is the real deal.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the triple threat was recognized with the Icon Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music Event. While the star-studded event didn't unfold all in the same room as it has in years past, it was every bit as special for this year's honorees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Joining musical titans like Aretha Franklin, Shania Twain, Mary J. Blige, Cyndi Lauper and last year's honoree Alanis Morissette, Lopez was formally welcomed into the impressive group of Icon Award winners.
"Thank you so much for this Women in Music Icon Award. Wow," J.Lo shared during her acceptance speech. "Music has always been my passion. When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated into a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since. Along with dance, it was my first love. Being able to make music and continue to make music all these years has been one of my biggest blessings."
She continued, "My mom used to put me on the kitchen table and would show me how to do the booty shake, or we'd sing the oldies, whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts at the time. Those are my first performances. It's what inspired me to do what I've had the privileged to do for all of you all these years."
Lopez then thanked those in the music industry who helped her career grow, including ex-husband Marc Anthony. She also paid special tribute to future husband Alex Rodriguez and their children.
"Of course I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am," she gushed. "Alex and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything I do is for you guys."
J.Lo's speech concluded with a shout out to her fans: "I do it for you and I can't do it without you."
Despite the immense challenges of this year, Lopez remains an unstoppable star. The 51-year-old accepted the People's Icon Award at the E! People's Choice Awards in November, has released three singles—two for the soundtrack of her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me—and is gearing up to launch her eponymous beauty line on Jan. 1.
As her 2018 track goes, Lopez continues to prove just how limitless she is. "I approach my work and career the same way I approach my life," she said in her acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards. "I lead with love, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak with truth, in telling stories, singing songs and performing, I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same."
"I have seen and I have learned a lot and I am still learning," the mother of two continued, "and I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you all of these years."