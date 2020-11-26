From Deadpool to The Croods: The New Age, See Ryan Reynolds' Best Movie Roles of All Time

Excuse me, major hunk alert!

Ryan Reynolds is set to bless us yet again with another appearance on the big screen.

From his sarcastically charming role in The Proposal to his endearingly heart-melting character in The Captive, this dynamic and confident actor definitely has range. Although we cannot physically see him on screen in his upcoming new film, The Croods: The New Age, his distinctive voice and contagious humor add the perfect Ryan Reynolds touch in this heartwarming animated adventure story.

Building on the coveted tale originally released in 2013, the adventure continues for the Croods family as the tight-knit group attempts to co-exist with a rival family that claims to be ahead of them on the evolutionary ladder. The drama ensues in this epic retelling of lighthearted shenanigans and the sustained importance of family. In the new film, Reynolds is joined by other top Hollywood talent including co-stars Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Clark Duke and Peter Dinklage to name a few.