Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Allowed Pregnant Princess Eugenie to Live in their U.K. Home

UPDATE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are letting Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank stay at Frogmore Cottage, but according to The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry will continue to retain financial responsibility for the estate. Moreover, the outlet reports they plan to stay there with Princess Eugenie's family when they travel to the U.K.

The Telegraph claims the "private agreement" was believed to have been discussed with members of the royal family.

The royal family evidently has a "what's mine is yours" attitude.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in Santa Barbara, Calif., they don't have much use for their U.K. estate. Instead of letting it sit empty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to let their cousins live there temporarily.

E! News confirms that Frogmore Cottage continues to be Harry and Meghan's official residence in the U.K., though they are "delighted to be able to open up their home" to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as the royals start their own family.