Kel Mitchell Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Asia Lee: Find Out His Name

This news calls for celebrating with some good burgers.
Kel Mitchell is officially a dad times four. The All That alum welcomed his second child with wife Asia Lee on Oct. 23—but he didn't announce the little one's birth until Tuesday, Nov. 2. The couple shared the special news on social media, revealing they became parents to a baby boy just over three years after the birth of their daughter, Wisdom.
"It's my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL," the proud dad wrote online. "That's right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia!" Mitchell is dad to son Lyric, 21, and daughter Allure, 19, with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton.
Lee also gushed about her son's arrival, telling fans, "He is the sweetest little guy and Wisdom is sooooo proud to be a Big sister. Thank you Lord for expanding our family HONOR, I am honored and excited to be your mommy!"
It seems Wisdom is already looking forward to her big sister duties, too. "Your Big sister Wisdom is in Love with you already and can't wait to play with you when you get Big," Lee added, "and you have the best dad on the planet."
Back in May, Mitchell won TikTok's viral "Wipe It Down" Challenge by using the social media trend to reveal they had a baby boy on the way. Now, the couple, who tied the knot in January 2012, are officially approaching their ninth wedding anniversary with a new member of the family.
"I am still on a high from celebrating 8 years of marriage yesterday with you! Wow!!" Mitchell wrote to Lee in January. "I will continue to hold on tight and I will never let go! I know I have been blessed with a gift from God! @therealasialee you empower me you edify me! You give me love that is electrifying! Divinely powerful! My Spirit my drive is charged up every day I wake up and see you next to me! courageously I conquer Giants because you my Queen are praying for me and loving me! Our blessings continually overflow because of the Devine [sic] connection that you and I share!"
He continued, "Thank you for saying Yes! Thank you for saying 'I do' and for saying 'I will love you forever' Thank you for always keeping it one hundred with me! I love you forever my Queen my Gift from God! And looking forward to celebrating many more wedding Anniversaries with you! and enjoying many more answered prayers with you."