Rooney MaraChrissy TeigenDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Gives Update on Her Baby After Receiving Blood Transfusions

After being hospitalized, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share the latest updates on her and John Legend's third baby. Scroll on to see the expecting star's message.

von Jess Cohen Sep 29, 2020 12:02Tags
SchwangerIm KrankenhausPromisChrissy Teigen
Weitere: Chrissy Teigen Undergoes Blood Transfusion During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen remains in the hospital after receiving two blood transfusions.

As the Chrissy's Court star previously shared, she's receiving medical care due to excessive bleeding during her third pregnancy. "It's so weird because I feel really good," the Cravings author, who is expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend, told her social media followers on Sunday, Sept. 27. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding."

On Monday, Sept. 28, Chrissy returned to social media to give her followers an update. "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is," she explained on Instagram. "It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts."

foto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Alongside the update, the 34-year-old star shared a non-smiling photo of herself from New Year's Eve. "Came across this little gem from ringing in 2020," she wrote. "It all makes sense now!"

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Kelly Ripa On Why She Won't "Pull a Gwyneth Paltrow" for Her Birthday

2

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

3
EXKLUSIV

Tone It Up's Karena Dawn Will Make You Want to Meditate ASAP

Chrissy—who is mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2—also took to her Instagram Story to share more details on her hospital stay. "OK updates," she began. "I got the blood of somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people, people that might be me."

Early Tuesday, Sept. 29, Chrissy tweeted that she had a "really scary" morning. "Huge clot, almost save-worthy," she wrote. "The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I'd relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."

Prior to her hospitalization, Chrissy was put on bed rest for two weeks. "And that's like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering," she explained to fans over the weekend. "I was always, always bleeding. I'm about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot."

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Kelly Ripa On Why She Won't "Pull a Gwyneth Paltrow" for Her Birthday

2

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

3
EXKLUSIV

Tone It Up's Karena Dawn Will Make You Want to Meditate ASAP

4

You'll Want to See What the Stars of Dance Moms Are Up to Now

5

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad