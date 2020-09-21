Zendaya Feels "Lucky" to Celebrate Historic 2020 Emmys Win With Her Family

Zendaya is officially an Emmy winner!
That's right, the Euphoria star took home her first win at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20. Zendaya, 24, won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest actress in history to take home the honor. She is also the second Black actress to win in the category following Viola Davis, who won in 2015.
After receiving the honor, Zendaya talked to E! News' Erin Lim about the historic moment, which she got to share with her loved ones at home. To score the trophy, the Disney alum was up against The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, The Crown's Olivia Colman, Ozark's Laura Linney, as well as Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. When asked if she had any idea she'd win the award, Zendaya said she didn't see it coming.
As she explained to E! News, "No...I mean if you take a look at the incredible women that I get to share this category with...to be mentioned among their names and obviously have their support—just seeing them clap for me was like—ah! I love you guys!"
"It was a very, very special moment," Zendaya continued. "And I feel incredibly honored and lucky to just be here...it was a good night."
As for how she's going to celebrate, Zendaya told E! News she's going to spend time with her family, including her mom and dad who were there as she won the Emmy. "I have my family all here," she said. "We're just gonna hang out, you know, I'm so lucky that I got to actually have this moment with all of the people that I love so, so dearly. So yeah. This is very, very special."
Before heading off to bed, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to tell fans that she's on "cloud nine" after the Emmys. "So grateful, still speechless," she wrote. "To all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then...gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream."
Zendaya also change her Instagram profile photo to the moment she won the award.