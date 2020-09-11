Get Showered With Compliments in This Rain Gear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Do you tell yourself every year that you need to invest in rain gear, only to forget all about it until it inevitably downpours? Same here. So take this as your reminder to get ahead of the fall showers this year by purchasing rain boots, a rain jacket, and an umbrella.
The good news is that dressing for inclement weather does not mean having to sacrifice even an ounce of your style. You'll be showered with compliments when you wear these picks from Nordstrom, Athleta and more.
Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
We never thought we'd use "rain boots" and "chic" in the same sentence, but these Hunter rain boots are just that. Their diamond-quilted rubber is reminiscent of high-end riding boots.
Acadia Jacket
If it's lightly misty out, pop on this cropped jacket from Athleta. It has bungee cords at the waist and on the sleeves so that you can customize your fit.
Raincheck Packable Raincoat in Pale Lilac
If you're into pastels for spring, this is the lilac rain coat for you. It even folds into a fanny pack for easy toting, in case you're headed out for a walk and not sure if it will start sprinkling.
Double Time Denim Jacket
A jean jacket isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a rainy day, but this one is special. It actually has a water-repellent coating that will protect you from light mists. Plus, it has a removable inner vest with a hood in case you get either hot or cold.
Steve Madden Iridescent Stick Umbrella
If you want to make a statement with your umbrella, look no further than this Steve Madden find. Its iridescent sheen will catch eyes in the gloom.
Rosalind Rain Boots With Interchangeable Tassels
Interchangeable tassels?! Who knew we needed such a thing on our rain boots? But now that we know they exist, we can't do without!
Burberry Walking Check Umbrella
Burberry umbrellas are a classic, and if you want to splash out, make one the statement piece of your rainy-day outfit. Its iconic check pattern will leave you feeling like you're strolling the streets of London in the midst of a shower.
Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie
We're loving the bold seafoam green hue of these rain booties. Plus, check out their contrasting striped pull tabs.
Ashby Premium Lace up Chelsea Boot
We're obsessed with Joules' unique styles of rain boots, and this lace up pair is no exception. Adorable.
—Originally published Mar. 12, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT