Get Showered With Compliments in This Rain Gear

Shop chic umbrellas, rain boots, and rain jackets.

von Carolin Lehmann Sep 11, 2020 14:00Tags
EComm: Stay Dry With Stylish Rain Gear for SpringE! Illustration

Do you tell yourself every year that you need to invest in rain gear, only to forget all about it until it inevitably downpours? Same here. So take this as your reminder to get ahead of the fall showers this year by purchasing rain boots, a rain jacket, and an umbrella.

The good news is that dressing for inclement weather does not mean having to sacrifice even an ounce of your style. You'll be showered with compliments when you wear these picks from Nordstrom, Athleta and more.

lesen
We Tracked Down the Best Deals on Hunter Rain Boots

Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot

We never thought we'd use "rain boots" and "chic" in the same sentence, but these Hunter rain boots are just that. Their diamond-quilted rubber is reminiscent of high-end riding boots. 

$195
$185
Nordstrom

Acadia Jacket

If it's lightly misty out, pop on this cropped jacket from Athleta. It has bungee cords at the waist and on the sleeves so that you can customize your fit.

$158
$38
Athleta

Raincheck Packable Raincoat in Pale Lilac

If you're into pastels for spring, this is the lilac rain coat for you. It even folds into a fanny pack for easy toting, in case you're headed out for a walk and not sure if it will start sprinkling. 

$98
$75
Madewell

Double Time Denim Jacket

A jean jacket isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a rainy day, but this one is special. It actually has a water-repellent coating that will protect you from light mists. Plus, it has a removable inner vest with a hood in case you get either hot or cold.

$178
$89
Athleta

Steve Madden Iridescent Stick Umbrella

If you want to make a statement with your umbrella, look no further than this Steve Madden find. Its iridescent sheen will catch eyes in the gloom.

$24
Macy's

Rosalind Rain Boots With Interchangeable Tassels

Interchangeable tassels?! Who knew we needed such a thing on our rain boots? But now that we know they exist, we can't do without! 

$100
Joules

Burberry Walking Check Umbrella

Burberry umbrellas are a classic, and if you want to splash out, make one the statement piece of your rainy-day outfit. Its iconic check pattern will leave you feeling like you're strolling the streets of London in the midst of a shower. 

$400
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie

We're loving the bold seafoam green hue of these rain booties. Plus, check out their contrasting striped pull tabs.

$95
Nordstrom Rack

Ashby Premium Lace up Chelsea Boot

We're obsessed with Joules' unique styles of rain boots, and this lace up pair is no exception. Adorable.

$80
Joules

—Originally published Mar. 12, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT

—Originally published Mar. 12, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT

