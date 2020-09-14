Watch Candace Cameron Bure Reveal Her Daily Skincare Routine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Candace Cameron Bure is ready to reveal all of her beauty secrets.

Between being an actress, businesswoman and mother to three young adults, this Hollywood star is always on the go. But when it comes to skincare, the 44-year-old knows how important it is to take time to find a beauty routine that works for you.

Fortunately, Candace found Dr. Harold Lancer and his products.

"He has repaired my skin," the Fuller House star proclaimed. "He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn't be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and its just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence."

Because she loves Dr. Lancer's line so much, Candace will be appearing on QVC throughout the day on Sept. 14 to showcase items from his line including a must-see Today's Special Value.