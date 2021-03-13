BREAKING

All the Times Blue Ivy Has Proven She Runs the World at Only 9 Years Old

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy may only be 9 years old, but she's already a pop culture icon! See her most iconic moments.

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy.

Sunday, March 14 marks a very special day for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child. We're, of course, talking about the 2021 Grammys, where the 9-year-old is nominated for her first Grammy award.

Specifically, the young miss Carter is nominated in the category for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," alongside Beyoncé and WizKid. While the musical protégé wasn't first named when the nominations dropped on November 24, the Recording Academy included her as a contender when they updated the list of nominated artists in December.

The up-and-comer is no stranger to award shows as "Brown Skin Girl," which is featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album, won the BET Her Award at the 2020 BET Awards, the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Still, it's important to note that Blue Ivy's Grammy Awards nomination makes her one of history's youngest nominees. For those who may not know, Blue Ivy is only a year older than Leah Peasall, who became the youngest-ever Grammy winner when her group, The Peasall Sisters, took home Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001.

foto
Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

With parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it isn't shocking to see that Blue Ivy is already becoming a household name. Whether she's stealing the spotlight from her famous parents at industry events or giving informative PSAs, the 9-year-old is certainly living her life to the fullest.

For a closer look at Blue Ivy's iconic moments, scroll through the images below!

Disney+
BET Award Winner

Back in June 2020, Blue Ivy won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." Other nominees included Alicia Keys for "Underdog;" Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose;" Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo;" and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."

An Audiobook Narrator

In 2020, Blue Ivy added another impressive job to her resume: an audiobook narrator. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child narrated the New York Times bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
A Surprise Cameo

Beyoncé fans were buzzing after Blue Ivy hilariously crashed grandmother Tina Lawson's 2020 Mother's Day video on Instagram. Specifically, after Tina wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day, a tiny voice chimed in and said: "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of."

Instagram / Mathew Knowles
An Important PSA

The coronavirus pandemic is no joke! Thus, Blue Ivy appeared on grandmother Tina's Instagram to teach everyone the importance of hand-washing. "This is why it's very important to wash your hands," the youngster noted after a demonstration. "Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Game Meets Game

During a father-daughter outing to the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, back in March 2020, Blue Ivy became adorably starstruck when she met NBA legend LeBron James. Specifically, after some encouragement from dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy built up the courage to ask the basketball pro for a signed ball.

"You got school on Monday?" the Los Angeles Lakers player asked. "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

Beyonce.com
First NAACP Win

Blue Ivy continued her winning streak as she, along with mom Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid won the 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."

The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album and also won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
Super Bowl Scene-Stealer

A pop culture icon! The oldest Carter kid had dad Jay-Z art direct her pic while at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

ABC
The Lion Princess

Blue Ivy made a note-worthy cameo in mom Beyoncé's "Spirit" music video. The vibrant visual for The Lion King remake's anthem featured Blue twinning with her A-list mother in lavender dresses and red hair. Clearly, Blue is already following in mom's famous footsteps. 

ABC
Cultural Icon

Blue Ivy received the highest of compliments as her name became the center of a trademark battle. Namely, in a brief submitted by attorneys for Beyoncé's limited liability company, the youngster was referred to as "a cultural icon." 

The brief declared, "Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a 'mini style star' and has been celebrated for her 'fashion moments' overs [sic] the years…Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Dripping in Diamonds

The mother-daughter duo literally dripped in diamonds for The Lion King world premiere in July 2019. Looking like royalty, Beyoncé and Blue walked the red carpet dressed to the nines.

Beyonce.com
Budding Comedian

Blue Ivy had her grandmother in stitches over a "corny" joke in March 2019. "Hey! So, how many petals—I mean, how many lips does a flower have?" The Carters' firstborn asked the audience.

"Well, how many?" Tina replied. 

"Two lips," Blue Ivy responded. "You get it? There's a kind of flower that's called a tulip."

Beyonce.com
Travel Icon

At 9-years-old, Blue Ivy is already a seasoned travel. In fact, during summer 2018, the oldest Carter child enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe as her parents completed their On The Run II performances. 

Thanks to a stylist, Blue dressed to impress while abroad.

Instagram
Uh Oh!

Busted! Back in 2018, Blue Ivy reprimanded grandmother Tina for filming in a Paris theater ahead of a ballet performance.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," the bold kid informed Tina.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images, (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)
Bidding War

At the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry went toe-to-toe over one auction item, a painting by Tiffanie Anderson. As the prolific producer detailed on TODAY, Blue kept "taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand" in order to keep bidding. Determined to not be outbid by a child, Perry made a final bid of $20,000, $1,000 more than Blue's final bid.

Michele Crowe/CBS
Shutting Down Mom & Dad

Back in 2018, Blue Ivy had the Internet thoroughly impressed after she seemingly shut down her famous parents amid Camila Cabello's 2018 Grammys speech about Dreamers and immigration reform.

In fact, while seated in between her parents, Blue made a gesture to Bey and Jay, which appeared to say "shut it down" or "calm down" while the Cuban-American singer spoke.

Instagram / Beyonce
Best Dressed

Blue Ivy is the epitome of Black girl magic! This is thanks to the beautifully curated closet her parents have arranged for her.

In 2018, it was revealed that Manuel A. Mendez, an executive-assistant-turned-stylist, is the brains behind the famous kid's iconic wardrobe

