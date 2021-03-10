See the Mad Men Stars, Then and Now

It's been more than five years since we said goodbye to the '60s.
The '60s of Mad Men, that is.
On May 17, 2015, the landmark AMC drama from creator Matthew Weiner, which provided an incisive look at life in America in the turbulent 1960s through the lens of the Sterling Cooper ad agency and its many employees, finally reached the fall of 1970 and the end of its seven-season saga.
And after making Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka (to name but a few) household names and stars in their own right, it put a period on the story of Don Draper (not to mention those of his family and colleagues) while suggesting it was his attendance at a meditation class that lead to the iconic 1971 "Hilltop" Coca-Cola commercial. You know, the one with the "I'd Like to Buy the World a Coke" jingle.
In the five years since, the stars of the show have gone on to great things.
From winning Emmys to ending marriages, they sure have been busy. See what the cast of Mad Men has been up to—and how much they've changed—since returning to life in the present day!
