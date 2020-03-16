Ashley Tisdale's High School Musical Dance Will Definitely Brighten Your Day

Instagram/Shutterstock
We're all in this together!
On Monday, Ashley Tisdale proved that she's still an East High Wildcat with a heartwarming High School Musical-inspired TikTok video.
Channeling her character Sharpay Evans, the former Disney star busted a move to the movie's closing song "We're All in This Together." And, of course, she made sure to follow the original choreography. Donning a tie-dye sweatsuit and a messy bun, she effortlessly made her way through the dance moves like a pro.
Excited to share the nostalgia with her fellow HSM fans, Ashley re-posted the video to her Instagram and captioned the post, "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten your day a little!"
Needless to say, her followers loved the video. The "Voices In My Head" singer received tons of comments from her celeb pals, including Steph Shepherd, who wrote, "Thank you for this." Ashley also got a shout-out from the official Lisa Frank Instagram account: "This is all I needed today!"
In recent months, Ashley has been embracing her East High days on social media and treating her fans to several throwback posts. Back in December, she finally convinced her husband Christopher French to watch the original film for the first time. Thankfully, she documented everything on her Instagram Stories.
"Does anybody know what this is?" she said. "Because I'm subjecting my husband to watch it. He's never seen any of them." Then, she asked her musician hubby if he would have dated her back in her Sharpay days, to which he hilariously didn't reply. After sharing a laugh, Ashley wrote on her Story, "Sharpay not your type babe?"
Ashley isn't the only HSM alum that's been embracing her inner Wildcat. Co-star Vanessa Hudgens epically sang "Breakin' Free" during a karaoke night in November.
"Um. Here's a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober...version of breaking free," she shared on Instagram, along with a video of herself singing the hit song. "Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol...the 'ooo yeah.' Dear lord lol."