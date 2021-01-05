15 Yummy, Crunchy, Sweet and Salty Keto Snacks You Can Buy Online

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From Paleo to Vegan, low-carb to raw food and everything in between, changing your food habits can mean changing your life. But it doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you're going Keto.
We found some fab snacks that'll satiate your sweet tooth (or satisfy your savory needs) without blowing your new diet. There's cookies, nuts and seeds, and even some good, old-fashioned beef sticks for the carnivore in you. Whether you need something with a cheesy crunch or maybe a sweet reminder of yesteryear, these snacks will keep you going strong.
Shop our picks below!
Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips (12-Pack)
With 20g of protein and 3g of net carbs, these chips are also soy, gluten and potato-free. And they're baked, so you won't miss the joy that comes from sinking your teeth into a good crispy chip. Also available in nacho, ranch and taco flavors.
Hilo Life Really Ranchy & Super Cheesy 2 Flavor Variety Pack
Keep on track with your keto diet with this cheesy snack, designed to satisfy salty, crunchy cravings with just 4g net carbs. Enjoy a delicious mix of crispy cheese bites, crunchy nuts and savory seasonings in a convenient snack pack that you can take on the go in two tasty flavors: Super Cheesy and Really Ranchy.
Oloves Natural Whole Pitted Olives (24-Pack, Variety)
Savory snack lovers, rejoice! Classic olives get a flavorful boost with varieties such as basil and garlic, chili and oregano, lemon and rosemary, and chili and garlic. Each snack pack is only 50 calories and good for on-the-go—no refrigeration needed!
Southern Recipe Pork Rinds
Don't get regular old pork rinds—try these with a modern flavorful twist of spicy dill, and enjoy a protein-packed snack with a satisfying crunch.
Smart Sweets Fruity Gummy Bears (Assortment Pack)
This one checks off all the boxes—gluten free, non-GMO, plant-based, dairy free, soy free, nut free, and no sugar alcohols or artificial colors. What's left? Yummy gummies that will satisfy your sweet tooth without blowing your diet.
HighKey Keto Mini Cookies (3-Pack)
Lucky you—you don't have to skip cookies with these sweet treats! Made from almond flour, coconut oil and with the addition of collagen, these gluten and grain-free cookies are still sweet and satisfying, but still healthy.
Whisps Cheese Crisps (5-Pack)
Another savory treat to balance out the sweets, these crisps let you get your cheese on in a variety of flavors, including parmesan, cheddar, asiago/pepper jack, BBQ bacon and tomato basil. And there's nothing in these crisps but cheese that's rBGH/rBST free.
Mission Meats Grass Fed Beef Sticks (12-Count)
Satisfy your inner caveman with 100% grass-fed beef. No sugar, no nitrates, no gluten or MSG or hormones… just beef, formed in a convenient 100-calorie stick that's a No.1 Amazon bestseller. You're welcome.
Blue Diamond Almonds Salt 'n' Vinegar (1 lb.)
Forget salt 'n' vinegar chips—salt 'n' vinegar almonds are where it's at, with 3g of fiber and zero trans fats. The combination of naturally sweet almonds, tart vinegar and salty goodness make it a perfect snack.
Lenny & Larry's Keto Cookie (12-Pack)
Whether you choose a case of chocolate chip, coconut or peanut butter, Lenny & Larry's Keto Cookie is a low-carb treat packed with 8g of plant-based protein. Plus, it has no artificial sweteners—and it's vegan-friendly.
Choc Zero Keto Bark (2 bags)
Keto chocoholics rejoice—there's a treat for you! This milk chocolate keto bark, sweetened with monk fruit, has low net carbs and 100% stone-ground premium cocoa beans, so you get all the chocolatey goodness you crave without the junk.
Tom & Jenny's Soft Caramels
Indulge in some old-fashioned caramels, keto style! Made with real milk, sea salt and vanilla, they're sweetened with maltitol and non-GMO xylitol, and a serving of five pieces is only 100 calories and 12g net carbs.
BisKeto Lemon Cookies (12 Cookies)
Would you believe this soft, cakey, BisKeto Lemon Cookies has no sugar? It's true. Sweetened with erythritol, it has only 1.5g net carbs. Plus, it comes in two-cookie packs, so it's a great snack for when you're on the run.
GoRaw Spicy Fiesta Pumpkin and Sunflower Seed Mix (12-Pack)
A little crunch, a little salt and a little spice make these seeds the perfect snackable treat, delivered in single-serving packs so you don't have to think about your portions. And the seeds are sprouted and dried, so you get tons of nutrients and flavor.
Dry Roasted Edamame
Surely you've heard that edamame is packed with protein, but when it's dried and roasted, it takes on a delicious smoky flavor with a heap of crunch. Seasoned with sea salt, it's an ideal low-calorie snack.
Whatever your diet, we've got you covered: Check out paleo snacks, vegan snacks and low-carb snacks you can buy online!
—Originally published Jan. 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. PT