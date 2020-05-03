Everything You Need to Make the Whipped Coffee That's Taken Over TikTok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you feel like you're the last person on earth who still hasn't made one of those whipped coffees that are all over TikTok? Well, we have the recipe for you, plus all sorts of coffeehouse essentials for making the perfect cup of joe at home.

First things first: whipped coffee (also known as dalgona coffee). You will need 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, 2 tbsp. instant coffee, 2 tbsp. cold water, ice and milk to make this Insta-worthy beverage, according to Delish. Simply combine the sugar, coffee and water in a bowl and then whisk it until it turns foamy. Fill a glass with mostly ice and milk, and then top it with your coffee mixture. It's simple as that!

If you're trying to get your coffeehouse fix at home, also be sure to shop the 12 items below that will save you money on all of those to-go orders in the long run.