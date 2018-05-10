SUBSCRIBE
Met Gala 2018 Style Superlatives: What the Fashion Weighs In

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 11:56 AM

ESC: WTF, Met Gala 2018, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Bella Hadid

Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue

The What the Fashion panel has spoken!

"This was definitely the best Met Gala I've seen in the past five years," noted Morgan Stewart. Now that the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and co-host Justin Martindale have broken down the Met's style saints and sinners on the E! Snapchat show, we're tapping them for their style superlatives. We're not just talking about the typical "Best Smile" or "Most Popular" wins you see in high school yearbooks either. An over-the-top red carpet demands unique categories—from "Most Extra" to "Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School Play"—that only our fabulous hosts can explain. 

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

ESC: WTF, Met Gala 2018, Zendaya

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Most ExtraZendaya

"Her Joan of Arc look got all of us hearing voices. Chic, forward and on theme, she had us all burning at the stake," Justin explained. 

ESC: WTF, Met Gala 2018, Frances McDormand

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School PlayFrances McDormand

"If anyone can wear a leafy headpiece and twirl around, it's this Oscar winner. Eccentric, weird and why we LOVE EVERYTHING Frances," noted Justin. 

ESC: WTF, Met Gala 2018, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Most Likely to Crawl Back Under a Rock After the Gala: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

"These are the groundhogs of the Met. They always have the expressions of melting candles, dress like hoarders, and in a puff off smoke, we don't see them ever again 'til next year," said Justin. 

Be sure to subscribe and catch What the Fashion every Thursday on Snapchat Discover. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

