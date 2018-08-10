You can now add fluent in German dog commands to Kristin Cavallari's list of talents!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin struggles to bridge the language barrier between her and her German Shepherd Kona.

"What's her heal word in German?" Kristin asks husband Jay Cutler. "Not really sure," Jay responds as the couple take their pups on a stroll.

Kristin tries to get Kona under control, but her English commands just aren't doing it for the stubborn pooch.

"She doesn't speak English and I don't know how to tell her to heal in German," Kristin says, laughing. "She's like, 'Bitch, I don't speak your language.'"

Luckily Kona came with an instruction manual.