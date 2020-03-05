Hunting down her True Roots.

On tonight's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler headed to Italy to meet the Uncommon James mogul's distant relatives. As was discussed in a previous episode, the lifestyle guru felt inspired to trace her family history after wondering if late brother Michael was the "last Cavallari."

Through the help of a genealogist, named Fabio, Kristin quickly learned that there are many Cavallaris still in Italy. Specifically, many relatives still reside in one small village, Monterado.

"After a three hour drive, we finally arrive in Monterado. I can't believe that I'm just moments away from meeting my first Italian relative," the reality star turned businesswoman noted in a confessional. "I seriously hope that he didn't watch Laguna Beach—or The Hills. Or, pretty much, anything I've ever done."

Despite her nerves, Kristin greeted her distant cousin Francesco with a big kiss on the cheek. Not only did Kristin think that Francesco "looks like a Cavallari," but she thought he looked a little like her brother.