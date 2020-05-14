A house divided.

In tonight's all-new Total Bellas, a seemingly casual dinner conversation between twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella results in a tense car ride home for the latter and her husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson).

The topic of the conversation—Nikki and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev living in Brie and Bryan's house until theirs is built—is a contentious one. However, while eating, the sisters seem to come to the consensus that Nikki and Artem will indeed be continuing their stay in the Danielson household, likely for three more weeks.

But Bryan, who's sitting idly by, is not exactly in agreement with Brie's decision.

"I'm okay with Artem and Nicole staying with us. When it becomes an issue is when it's all the time and then Brie is doing more with them," he explains to the Total Bellas cameras. "So, that's when their presence in our house is a sacrifice to our relationship."

The clip continues, with Bryan confronting Brie as they're heading home from the restaurant.

"Staying at our house another three weeks, huh?" he asks her.