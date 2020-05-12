Brie Bella Accuses Nikki & Artem of Being Bad House Guests in All-New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 12, 2020 6:15 AM
Home sweet home?
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella finds herself frustrated with twin Nikki Bella for arriving earlier than expected at her home. With her home still not finished in Arizona, Nikki has become a constant house guest at Brie and Daniel Bryan's house, but she may be overstaying her welcome.
"What made you want to come in early?" Brie asks while unpacking groceries.
"I told you, because I wanted to beat traffic," Nikki responds. "If I left later…it would've taken me like, probably, eight or nine hours. I wanted to get here in like five to six."
Despite this explanation, things remain tense as Brie silently unloads groceries. The conversation becomes even more awkward once Nikki reveals that boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev is arriving from London.
Upon learning this, Brie asks if Artem's arrival means she has to take out blankets she's already put away in the guest closet.
"Well, I mean, I would like to have the full closet. Like, I had to bring even more stuff, 'cause now I'm in here for three weeks because of my house," Nikki relays. "Dude, what's your deal?"
Even though Brie says it's "nothing," she remarks that she didn't get enough groceries and didn't expect the twosome so soon.
"Just, next time, let me know exactly the game plan," a tense Brie adds.
"I told you I was coming in today," a confused Nikki defends. "I didn't know that I had to send you an exact ETA."
In Brie's defense, she likes "to get stuff done" before guests arrive and was surprised by Nikki's car being in the garage.
"I have all my s--t in the car! What do you want me to do, leave it on the street?" John Cena's ex retorts. "You bitch about robbery, you bitch about all this s--t, I asked you if I could put it in the garage and you said yes."
While Brie states that her sister should've called and asked, Nikki reminds her twin that she did.
"I asked you, but you never listen," a frustrated Nikki says. "I never give you attitude when you stay at my house."
As the skirmish continues, Brie accuses Nikki and Artem of being messy houseguests. Understandably, to the Total Bella camera, Nikki theorizes that something else is "going on" with her sister.
"This whole thing, it's just not making sense to me," she comments.
Thus, Nikki concludes to stay in an Airbnb for the duration of her home's construction. But, before leaving, Nikki accuses Brie of being a "bitch" and claims Bryan hasn't made an effort to befriend Artem.
