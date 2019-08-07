Hayley's emotional relationship with food and exercise started in the second grade.

"My dad was an alcoholic and he was very abusive towards me. It was physical, emotional and verbal," explains the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participant in this emotional clip from Sunday's new episode. Continuing, she tells host Khloe Kardashian, "I lived in fear of my father. And then that's like, when the eating started kicking in."

Unbeknownst to her mother—the family "breadwinner," which meant she wasn't home as often as Hayley's father was—the violence worsened as Hayley got older. It continued into her high school years, until she found a way to record one of the incidents on camera.

After relaying the footage to her mom, "she finally kicked him out," Hayley remembers, adding that, for the first time in a long time, she "felt safer" and was able to focus on her own health and healing at last. She was working out, eating right and ultimately lost "100 pounds over like, a two-year time period."