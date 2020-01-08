by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 11:31 AM
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may've hit the pause button when it comes to having a baby, but the Vanderpump Rules star is already looking to the future.
On Wednesday morning, the Bravo personality stopped by Pop of the Morning and opened up about his plans to start a family. As we previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright admitted on Watch What Happens Live that they're eager to have a baby, but not until after Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent's respective weddings.
Nonetheless, Taylor already knows which Vanderpump Rules co-star he'll ask to babysit his future child—and his answer might shock you.
"Now Jax, when the time comes [and] you guys have a kid, who out of the cast would you let babysit your child?" POTM co-host Scott Tweedie inquired.
"Probably, Kristen," Taylor responded.
The SUR bartender was, of course, referring to longtime co-star Kristen Doute. This update was particularly shocking, especially since last night's VPR season eight premiere featured Doute fighting with multiple cast members.
"I feel like Kristen…she's very motherly," the reality TV star defended. "She's mothered everyone in her relationships."
Still, POTM co-host Lilliana Vazquez was surprised that Taylor didn't select boss Lisa Vanderpump.
"I think she's past her prime with that. I don't think she would want to," the Vanderpump Rules star added.
To be fair, Taylor said he'll likely have a "demon child" and wouldn't want to subject Vanderpump to all of that.
"The child that I'm gonna have is gonna be a demon child. I mean, it's coming from me," Taylor joked. "If there's karma, I'm gonna have gorgeous daughters."
We guess only time will tell, Jax!
For more of Taylor's Pop of the Morning visit, be sure to watch the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?