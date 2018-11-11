If it weren't for fans, the Male TV Star of 2018 wouldn't have even been in the running for the People's Choice Award. Yep, Harry Shum Jr. of Shadowhunters, a write-in nominee in the stacked category, is going home a winner.

Shum Jr., who fans also know from Glee, was voted the People's Choice Awards winner over Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers, The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore, exiting The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.

When he took the stage to accept the award from presenters Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer, Shum Jr. was surprised. "Oh wow, this is—thank you, people, wow!" he said. The PCAs winner said over the years he's gotten a lot of great fanmail, from funny notes about his love of pineapple on pizza, to inspiring letters about how the show has touched fans, specifically about how "love knows no bounds."