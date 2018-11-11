by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:45 PM
"When you love someone, you have no choice. Love takes your choices away."
That's the Shadowhunters quote Katherine McNamara used to start off her acceptance speech for Female TV Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards, and as she went on to explain, McNamara has had no choice but to love the fandom that got her here.
McNamara wasn't even an original nominee, but she won a spot as a finalist through write-ins and then went on to win the whole category thanks to fan votes.
"Thank you for making my life anything but mundane," she said to the fans.
"To our kickass cast and our incredible crew of beautiful artists, thank you for everything you taught me, for all the laughs, pranks, every single moment I will cherish," she continued.
McNamara wasn't even an original nominee in the category, and was added as a write-in after the first round of voting. She was up against quite a group of talented women, including Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), and Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder).
"Shadowhunters is a story of unlikely heroes who form an alliance in divided worlds," McNamara continued. "It has been a real privilege to watch you, the fandom, do the same, to create a community of love and acceptance in our divided world. Our characters might be your heroes, but you angels are undoubtedly mine."
Shadowhunters airs on Freeform.
Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?