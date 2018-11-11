The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is so close we can almost taste it.

While we count down the minutes until the official award show begins—it's at 9 p.m. by the way—fans can watch the Live From the Red Carpet coverage on E!, which is almost as exciting as watching your favorite stars win the top awards during the live show.

In fact, there have been a lot of amazing celebrities who've already walked the red carpet including, Katherine McNamara, Camila Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, who have all put us in the celebratory mood ahead of the big show.

Carpenter however took her red carpet stroll to the next level when she decided to surprise a lucky fan in attendance in between interviews and posing for pictures. Sounds amazing, right? Well, it was and we are officially jealous of this fan moment.

As Jason Kennedy was talking to a fan named Arian on the red carpet, she revealed that Carpenter was one of the many stars she really wanted to see at the People's Choice Awards and seconds later her wish was granted.