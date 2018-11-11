TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Candid Glambot Moments That Brought the Fun at the E! People's Choice Awards

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:21 PM

Glambot: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here at E! we pretty much majored in the red carpet.

We never miss a beat, no matter the show, but this year's E! People's Choice Awards is extra special. It could be because it's a show voted on by the people, for the people, or it could be because every celeb you love and adore is just excited as you are. For instance, how much do you love Harry Shum Jr. looking like a boss in his printed blazer? Or take a look at Susan Kelechi Watson shake and shimmy in her sequin feathered dress. 

But that's just the start of the candid and delightful red carpet fun ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live, keep scrolling!

Rita Ora serves the Glambot with her signature stage presence and we have to say, it's a moment. 

Harry Shum Jr. is too cool for school in his rad printed blazer. 

Nikki and Brie Bella make us wish we had a sister as they ham it up for the Glambot. 

Katherine McNamara is nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 and she could not look more presentable. 

Susan Kelechi Watson knows how to shimmy like the best of 'em—just watch! 

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

