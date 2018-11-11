Here at E! we pretty much majored in the red carpet.

We never miss a beat, no matter the show, but this year's E! People's Choice Awards is extra special. It could be because it's a show voted on by the people, for the people, or it could be because every celeb you love and adore is just excited as you are. For instance, how much do you love Harry Shum Jr. looking like a boss in his printed blazer? Or take a look at Susan Kelechi Watson shake and shimmy in her sequin feathered dress.

But that's just the start of the candid and delightful red carpet fun ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live, keep scrolling!