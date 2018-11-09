by Sam Howell | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 11:57 AM
The E! People's Choice Awards are almost here!
We're so pumped for Sunday night, which is when the biggest stars will arrive at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica to find out who truly is the people's preference.
But, the exciting awards aren't the only things we're looking forward to at this year's show...we can't wait to see the celebs!
We just love when all these A-listers come together under one roof, because you never know what could happen.
The good news is that E! is getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at where your favorite celebs will be sitting come Sunday night and just who they'll be sitting next to.
The video above gives you a glimpse at the seating plan for the big night, including the designated spots for Fashion Icon recipient Victoria Beckham and Icon Award winner Melissa McCarthy.
You'll also get to see where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be posting up...that is, when they aren't handing out awards to finalists, or recognizing Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award.
You can even see where performers Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj—who will be opening the show—will be sitting for the special ceremony.
Oh and surprise, Tyga will be in the audience, too! Could that have anything to do with Her Minajesty's performance? We guess we'll just have to wait and find out.
But for now, you can find out which table the Rack City rapper will be stationed at!
Not to mention, finalists Camila Mendes and Aly Raisman will be there to find out the results of their respective categories.
As for presenters, Amber Valletta, Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Retta, Betty Gilpin, Busy Philipps, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Jack McBrayer, John C. Reilly, Will Ferrell, Sarah Gilbert, and Johnny Galecki—whose show The Big Bang Theory is up for multiple awards—all have designated spots where they can relax and watch the show...when they aren't on stage, anyway!
But this sneak peek isn't just about the PCAs seating arrangements.
It also has first-look footage of the red carpet—which will flow directly into Barker Hanger—as it's being set up. Pretty cool, right?
Speaking of the red carpet, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special for the 2018 PCAs is sure to be one for the memory books, since hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will be giving out awards, interviewing A-listers, and connecting fans with their faves!
Exciting, right?
Make sure you don't miss a thing when Live From the Red Carpet starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, and then catch the show itself at 9 p.m. on E!
