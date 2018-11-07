NBC
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 8:00 AM
Nicki Minaj is all about stealing the show...even if it's at her own concert!
The 35-year-old rapper is known for her killer tunes and epic performances—both in concert and at award shows—but it's her costumes that really catch our attention, and on occasion distract us completely from what she's singing.
It's not a bad thing however, because if we're being honest, we are always waiting to see what Minaj will wear to each of her shows...almost as intensely as we wait to see which single she'll drop next.
If you're like us and can't get enough of the rapper, then we have some great news for you...the "Barbie Dreams" singer is opening up the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards this month!
On Monday, E! announced Minaj as the opening act and ever since we've been trying to predict what fierce ensemble she will rock as she slays the stage.
Luckily, we have some epic reminders of past performance looks from the artist to help us make an educated guess.
If history has anything to say about it, Minaj will definitely go sexy and her look (or maybe, looks!) will be very memorable.
Perhaps she'll don a latex look, or show off her assets with a form-fitting frock. Maybe, she'll go old school and switch up her locks for the show, or she could simply rock a bodysuit that we could only wear in our dreams.
No matter what the "Anaconda" singer wears when she hits the People's Choice Awards stage on Sunday, we know she'll be dressed to kill. As we wait to see exactly what ensemble she picks for the November award show, why not take a look back at some of her most iconic concert costumes below?
You know you want to!
PS: Don't miss Minaj and the rest of the finalists and attendees at the 2018 PCAs airing this weekend on E!, Bravo, Universo, SYFY and USA Network in 161 counties.
Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET
Nicki Minaj brought the heat at the 2018 BET Awards with her medley performance of "Chun-Li," "Rich Sex" and "Big Bank" featuring 2 Chainz and as you can see her ensemble choice was equally as bold and memorable.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Red latex was just one of many outfit changes Minaj had at the 2018 BET Awards and it was such a sexy choice.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The "Majesty" singer slayed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards wearing this dominatrix-inspired costume and we're not sure if we should be scared or in awe.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Blow the whistle! Minaj gave us major referee vibes during her 2017 MTV Video Music Awards performance and we're not mad about it.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT
Can one ever be too much of a goddess? When it comes to Minaj and her concert style, that's a definite no!
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The "Anaconda" singer actually wore a bodysuit with pictures of her face on dollar bills on it while singing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017 and we are totally here for it.
Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
Minaj joined forces with Ariana Grande at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and both ladies slayed the fashion game with these sexy numbers.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
On your marks, get set, sing! When Minaj performed at the 2015 X Games she channeled her inner racer chick and the outfit that came as a result was sexy and totally topical.
Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic
In 2015, the 35-year-old singer took the MTV Video Music Awards stage with Taylor Swift to sing "The Night Is Still Young" and "Bad Blood," but all we could focus on was her fierce headdress and saucy costume.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Minaj showed off her killer curves in this sheer black costume in Birmingham in 2015 and it's so darn sexy.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Back in 2012, Minaj proved that she can rock a bodysuit when she donned this number on the Today show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
In 2011, the rapper went color crazy with her ensemble choice as she walked the catwalk and performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
ABC/TODD WAWRYCHUK
Pink and white is the perfect color combo for the Ghetto Barbie creator. Plus, this look screams snow bunny and now we want to go skiing stat!
Denise Truscello/WireImage
White locks, pink rain boots and a frilly skirt? We are so into this over-the-top concert look from the 2011 iHeart Radio Music Festival.
