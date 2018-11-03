This man is legendary...to say the least!

Throughout his career, John Legend has made his philanthropic efforts a priority and helping others has always been at the top of his list.

In 2007, the acclaimed A-lister started his Show Me Campaign, which aims to give children everywhere access to a good education, and eventually joined the board of Teach for America.

The caring crooner has done everything from joining Hurricane Katrina cleanup efforts and visiting the Children's Hospital, to signing letters to United Nations leaders and so much more.

Not to mention, the generous star has received several awards for his charitable and social justice work.

Now, Legend gets to return the favor.

E! announced on Thursday that come Nov. 11, the singer will be presenting Bryan Stevenson (the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative) with the People's Champion Award at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Legend will also be performing as part of the presentation. How exciting?!