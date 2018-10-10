SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Which Star Slayed the 2018 American Music Awards' Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 8:07 AM

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Another year at the American Music Awards have come and gone, and all we can say is, what a show!

On Tuesday night, the best of the best in the music world took over Los Angeles for the 2018 AMAs and star power could be seen everywhere you turned.

In addition to Taylor Swift earning three AMAs this year—bringing her total to 22 and breaking Whitney Houston's record for most AMAs won by a female artist—there were numerous performances that fans couldn't help but talk about.

That being said, it's the fashions of the night that we are still chatting about with our co-workers and friends and we have a feeling you are too.

There were so many stunning ensembles as some of our favorite stars hit the red carpet last night and we want to know which one you thought won style star for the evening. Sure, it's not a real award, but that doesn't mean you can't vote!

Breaking Down Tracee Ellis Ross' 10 American Music Award Looks: Sequins, Leopard Print and a Political Message

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Vanessa Hudgens brought their A-game when it came to fashion at this year's show and we are obsessed with all of their choices for the carpet.

In addition to Lopez's bold and bright pink gown by George Chakra, and Hudgens' soft pink silk Cushnie dress we also loved Khalid's bubblegum pink coat and pant combo this year. Clearly, pink was the color of the night and we are so on board with it.

If pink isn't your thing then perhaps you were freaking out when Carrie Underwood hit the carpet. She donned a velvet, black gown with gold embellishment that showed off her growing baby bump, which was so freaking cute.

Busy Philipps was another style star rocking sparkle bell-bottom pants and a black suit jacket by Michael Kors. It was like stepping back into the '70s and based on how fierce she looked we're all in on a trip back in time to this decade ASAP.

2018 American Music Awards: Must-See Moments

A few more fashionable singers at the event included Halsey, who wore a purple and black floral dress that was high-low and super flirty and fun. Post Malone made a massive statement with his ensemble, which was a bright blue suit that had snakes on the jacket and glitter boots to top it all off.

Of course you can't have an AMAs show without Swift, who channeled her inner disco queen in her mirror-ball inspired Balmain frock and matching knee-high boots. She wasn't to be out shined by Amber Heard however, who showed up in a black and gold shimmer gown by Ralph & Russo.

Dua Lipa rounds out our top 10 picks because her white gown was fit for both a red carpet and an elegant wedding, both of which we'd totally attend with the singer as our plus one!

Now that you've seen our top choices, check out all of the red carpet arrivals for the 2018 AMAs and vote for the look you loved most below!

2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Pretty in pink! Before debuting a brand-new song on stage, the World of Dance star impresses fans yet again with her red carpet look from Georges Chakra. 

Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Country music royalty has arrived! The American Idol winner and Favorite Female Country Artist nominee is glowing in her dress. 

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Offset & Cardi B

Pay attention, pop culture fans! Hollywood's "it" couple has arrived. Okurrrr?! 

Camila Cabello, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

For look one of the night, the "Havana" singer wears a custom Armani Privé corset fully embroidered with jet black crystals and paired with black silk trousers. 

Heidi Klum, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

"Getting ready for the @amas with @lindahaymakeup and @officialdanilohair," the America's Got Talent judge shared on Instagram before arriving at the Microsoft Theater. 

Ty Dolla Sign, Lauren Jauregui, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Ty Dolla Sign & Lauren Jauregui

This ain't no collaboration! This is a Hollywood couple who are pros at nailing the red carpet. 

Busy Philipps, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

"Going to present at the @amas with my old pal from ER @johnstamos! It's on TONIGHT!" the Busy Tonight star shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet. 

Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubba, Florida Georgia Line, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard make the AMAs date night with their wives as they celebrate the success of "Meant to Be." 

Rita Ora, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Rita Ora

Fresh off of visiting E! News, the "For You" singer makes it in time to see Tracee Ellis Ross' opening number.  

Constance Wu, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Wu

The beloved Crazy Rich Asians star is ready to present. But first, it's photo time! 

Rami Malek, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rami Malek

The star of Bohemian Rhapsody knows a few things about good music. Lucky for him, he will hear lots of it tonight. 

Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ciara

Before sharing the stage with Missy Elliott, the "I Bet" singer delights fans with her fun style. 

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

G-Eazy & Halsey

They may be bad at love, but this pair is pretty good at wowing us on the carpet with their fashion choices. 

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone

This is how you turn heads on the carpet! The Artist of the Year gets fans talking with his signature style. 

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Taylor Swift

Are we ready for it? The music superstar poses on the red carpet before opening the show with "I Did Something Bad." Her dress and boots are from Balmain while her jewelry is from Ofira Jewels and Lorraine Schwartz. 

John Stamos, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Stamos

Have mercy! The beloved Fuller House star sports a retro Jonas Brothers T-shirt under his blazer. 

Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taran Killam & Cobie Smulders

A date night with performances by Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez doesn't sound bad to us. 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross

Date night done right! Before the season finale of Ashlee+Evan airs this weekend, the happy couple prepare to present inside the Microsoft Theater. 

Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

ABC/Image Group LA

Chloe X Halle

The R&B duo step out in Valentino for the music party. 

Miles Brown, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

ABC/Image Group LA

Miles Brown

After competing on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, the Black-ish star prepares for a more relaxed night with plenty of hot performances. 

Bad Bunny, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

ABC/Image Group LA

Bad Bunny

Before joining Cardi B and J Balvin onstage for a performance, the singer shows off his signature style. 

Tyra Banks, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyra Banks

If you love the America's Got Talent host's red carpet look,  Tyra is more than happy to give credit where credit is due. "That Style: @stylistjbolin, That Face: @valentefrazierartistry, That Hair: @kiyahwright1," she shared on Instagram

Thomas Rhett, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

The "Star of the Show" has arrived! One of America's favorite country music artists steps out in all blue. 

J Balvin, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

ABC/Image Group LA

J Balvin

The Favorite Latin Artist nominee shows off his undeniable swag before showtime. 

Quavo, Saweetie, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Quavo & Saweetie

Did this couple just make their red carpet debut? We'll let you decide! 

NCT 127, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

NCT 127

After making their U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 10-member K-Pop boy band heads to the annual award show. 

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini

Before presenting with The Chainsmokers, the country music star shows off her new haircut courtesy of Laura Polko. 

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

Wowing in white! The New Artist of the Year nominee looks like a million bucks in her elegant dress. 

Shawn Mendes, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Before performing inside the Microsoft Theater, the Favorite Social Artist nominee delights fans with his YSL suit styled by Tiffany Briseno. 

Leighton Meester, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Leighton Meester

You know you love this look, xoxo! The Gossip Girl star attends the star-studded show as a presenter. 

Amber Heard, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard

Presenting is cool, but dressing up for a red carpet in Ralph & Russo is just fabulous! 

Bebe Rexha, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Hours after news broke that the singer would be performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts, the "I'm a Mess" singer gets glamorous for the annual award show. 

Zedd, Anton Zaslavski, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Zedd

Before taking the stage with Shawn Mendes, the EDM star literally shines on the red carpet with his sparkling blazer. 

Amandla Stenberg, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate U Give star adds her own fashion spin to the red carpet thanks to her denim jeans and black bow-tie.

Dean Unglert, Ben Higgins, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dean Unglert & Ben Higgins

The Bachelor Nation and iHeartRadio podcast stars enjoy a guys night out before meeting up with Becca Tilley. 

Macaulay Culkin, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin

Presenting at the AMAs is fun, but have you tried posing on the red carpet for tons of photographers? 

Vanessa Hudgens, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

After releasing the music video for "Lay With Me" with Phantoms, the High School Musical star shines in a light pink Cushnie dress. 

Chantel Jeffries, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Chantel Jeffries

Ceejay The DJ in the house! 

Gladys Knight, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gladys Knight

There's a legend in the building at this year's star-studded award show. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Hostess with the mostest! The Black-ish star is one of the first to arrive before the live telecast begins. She is sporting a Pyer Moss suit styled by Karla Welch.

Patrick Starrr, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Patrick Starr

The makeup artist and star of E!'s Face Forward revealed on Instagram Stories that KKWBEAUTY was her choice perfume before tonight's show. 

Alex Pall, Andrew Taggart, Chainsmokers, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart may just walk away with the award for Favorite Artist–Electronic Dance Music. But until then, they're ready to work the carpet.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

Cute couple alert! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband are ready to dance the night away. 

Kane Brown, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kane Brown

Country music represent! The "Heaven" singer could walk away with three big awards. 

Jessie James Decker, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker

No rest for this mama! The singer, Just Jessie author and Kittenish founder hits the red carpet in style. 

Becca Tilley, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becca Tilley

The Scrubbin In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast co-host arrives in style to the Microsoft Theater. She is wearing a metallic silver lame slip dress from HANEY with makeup by Emma Willis. 

Khalid, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Khalid

The New Artist of the Year nominee opts for a pop of pink on this carpet.

Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star prepares to interview music's biggest stars as a special pre-show host. 

Photos

See More From 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion
2018 AMAs Best Dressed Poll
Which star do you think slayed the 2018 AMAs red carpet?
11.8%
19.1%
1.5%
1.5%
2.9%
47.1%
10.3%
0.0%
5.9%
0.0%

