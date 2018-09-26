SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Darren Criss Has the Most Lovably Humble Reaction to Being a PCAs Finalist

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 4:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Coming off his big Emmy win last week, Darren Criss has lots of reasons to celebrate and he can add another one to the list because he is a finalist for Drama Star of 2018 for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at the People's Choice Awards.

Yet, you won't catch the Glee alum campaigning for the award because he wants to leave the decision up to the people.

"Well, it is the People's Choice so I don't know if I can turn the tide in what the people want but if the people feel like voting for me—cool," Criss exclusively told E! at We Day UN on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

"But the people can do what the people God damn well please," the he continued.

Criss was even gracious enough to shout-out fellow PCAs finalist, 13 Reasons Why.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

"I won't take offense if the people want 13 Reasons Why. They are younger and prettier," the San Francisco native quipped.

The 31-year-old actor is competing directly against the Netflix hit's lead actress Katherine Langford for Drama Star of 2018. 13 Reasons Why is also nominated for Show of 2018, Drama Show of 2018 and Bingeworthy Show of 2018.

Criss did coyly acknowledge he wouldn't mind your votes.

"I feel validated so it's ok," the singer explained.  "People can do what they want. But sure, vote for me."

Did Criss captivate you with his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story or does another contender have your vote? 

No matter which finalist you pick, be sure to vote before before Friday, October 19 and check out the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Darren Criss , American Crime Story , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Janice Dickinson, Bill Cosby

Janice Dickinson Addresses Bill Cosby Sentencing: ''The Rape Is Etched Into My Soul''

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Welcome a Baby Girl

Antwon Tanner, Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, The Christmas Contract

All the Lifetime and Hallmark Holiday Movies You Need to Watch This Year

Cardi B, Christy Carlson Romano

Cardi B Just Delivered the Even Stevens Throwback We Never Knew We Needed

Thomas Ravenal, Mug Shot

Inside Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Stunning Downfall

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids, Patriots, Parents Day

Why Gisele Bündchen "Felt Uncomfortable" After Getting a Breast Augmentation

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Here's What Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Husband Kroy Really Thinks of Her Breast Reduction

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.