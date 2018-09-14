The cast of Vanderpump Rules is all about their 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nomination and you should be too...if you love reality TV that is.

After six seasons on Bravo, the cast of the show has become beloved by fans and made a major splash in the reality TV world and therefore we're not that surprised that they made the PCAs nominations list this year.

We do however love the stars a little bit more now based on their reactions to the show's Reality Show of 2018 nod. Seriously, this cast is too sweet sometimes.

"I think it's a really dope thing. I'm excited for my cast mates. They work hard at their job and they really love their lives," Billie Lee told E! News on Thursday at the Firework App launch event at Two Bit Circus.

"They work hard and they stay true to who they are and I like the fact that they are so raw but also real with each other."