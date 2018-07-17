Grab your toy screwdriver because Tommy Pickles is back, baby!

Earlier this week, Nickelodeon announced that not only is everyone's favorite baby and his OG crew coming back to the network with new episodes (it was greenlit for 26 episodes), but there will also be a new live-action movie to go with.

Of course, since a baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do, Tommy will be reuniting with his BFF Chuckie Finster and Phil and Lil Deville when the new adventures begin.

Plus, his terrible older cousin Angelica Pickles will also be making an appearance. Fingers crossed Susie Carmichael comes back as well, because she was the only kid who could get Angelica to chill.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, Sarah Levy said in a statement.