Easy does it.

Finding a dress for your next formal event can be stressful, but Jennifer Lawrence proves even simple looks can make an impact. The Red Sparrow actress wore a classic, black slip dress to a private dinner celebrating artist Prune Nourry. Paired with a dramatic smoky eye, the look came together to top our Best Dressed list of the week.

In similar fashion, Bella Hadid visited Rome in a slinky silhouette. However, the dress came to life with its gilded coloring and high slit. Subtle, this look was not, but you'll appreciate the high-voltage appeal.

For a more casual take on the minimalistic trend, La La Anthony looked the best she ever has, in a two-piece, bodycon ensemble that displayed her curves for days.