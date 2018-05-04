SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Priyanka Chopra Makes Barney Purple Look Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 4, 2018 4:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Let's take a pause from Met Gala glamour to talk about fashion we can actually relate to. 

This week, celebrities put their best spring step forward in bold minis, denim cutoffs and pastel jumpsuits. Priyanka Chopra has been a fashion tour de force while on the promo circuit, but the ensemble that really caught our eye was this purple Vivienne Westwood dress, which she paired with a matching bag and angular white sunglasses. Kind of '70s retro. Kind of futuristic. All very attention-grabbing. 

Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross also walked on the far side of the color spectrum, wearing bold colors worthy of many margaritas and al fresco dining. 

All the Times Rihanna Stunned in Met Gala-Level Style

If you prefer more neutral colors, this week's best dressed stars provided inspiration for you, too. Keep scrolling to find your favorite look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Tracee Ellis Ross

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

This is an American Barbie moment! The Blackish star paired a hot-pink Esteban Cortazar dress with matching pumps and statement hoops, and we're here for it. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lucy Liu

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Liu

Looking good, Lucy! The Elementary actress looked prim and proper in a stark white-and-black ensemble with matching accessories. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Biel

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

The Sinner star attended day 1 of Variety's Actors on Actors Series in a lilac off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Tiffany Haddish

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

There's nothing funny about this ensemble. The comedian was all glamour at this week's TBS event. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jamie Chung

Getty Images/Vivien Best

Jamie Chung

The Christmas Office Party actress was summer goals in a voluminous top, denim cutoffs and accessories to die for. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Gabrielle Union

The Breaking In actress embraced the color in this Marc Jacobs fall 2018 look at the film's premiere. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny

The actress was outfitted in Prada for Planned Parenthood's 2018 Spring Into Action Gala. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The Chanel-clad supermodel was spotted leaving the Dior showroom this week. Perhaps she'll be wearing Dior come the Met Gala?

ESC: Best Dressed, Laverne Cox

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black actress proved that orange-red will be the It color this spring. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star has been making appearances on the promo circuit this week, but no look was more high voltage than this amethyst Vivienne Westwood number. 

