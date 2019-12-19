by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 6:00 AM
It's official! Home Alone is the Best Holiday Movie of all time!
It's true! Your votes have been tallied Home Alone just edged out Elf by a few votes to be crowned the ultimate champion after four previous rounds of category voting.
Home Alone faced off against How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf and Love, Actually, the respective winners from the Best Family, Funny and Romantic Holiday Movie categories.
At the end of the day, you decided that the best holiday tale of all time is watching Kevin McCallister take out some would-be thieves with booby traps while saying, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!" Which is one way to deal with two guys that were definitely on the naughty list.
Really, any of these films—or the other nominees that competed for the Best Family, Funny, Romantic and Classic movie title—are great to throw on when you're cozying up by the fireplace this holiday season.
Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal: All the Ways Home Alone Reminds Us of Our Childhood Christmases
We hope your holidays are full of fun with friends and family, and now you know the perfect flick to throw while you're opening presents.
Merry Christmas (and happy holidays), ya filthy animals!
