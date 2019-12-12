Holiday Movie Tournament: What Film Deserves the Title of Best Romantic Holiday Movie?

Somebody grab the mistletoe!

It's time for the next round of our Holiday Movie Tournament, where we want you to decide what is the Best Romantic Holiday Movie ever!

You've already weighed in on three categories, with How the Grinch Stole Christmas winning Best Family Holiday Movie, Home Alone being crowned Best Classic Holiday Movie and Elf making you laugh the most with Best Funny Holiday Movie.

The winner of this category will join those three to contend for the ultimate title of Best Holiday Movie of all time! So, which romantic films are up for the honor?

First up are some of the classic ensemble flicks, like Love, Actually, which holiday enthusiasts either vehemently defend or criticize. There's also Best Man Holiday, the heartwarming sequel to Best Man that brings a bevy of A-listers back together.

Some of these romantic films also remind us that love often finds you when aren't looking, such as in The Holiday or The Family Stone.