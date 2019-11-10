Tonight
9e|6p

Kelsea Ballerini Brings the Party With Her Performance of "Club" at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We'd hit a club with Kelsea Ballerini any day. But if taking shots and dancing around with her girlfriends in a hotel room is more her scene... yes, still totally works.

The platinum-selling country artist had the whole audience at the 2019 People's Choice Awards dancin' with their feelings Sunday night as she took to the stage to perform "Club," the newest single off of her upcoming third studio album—and a very relatable treatise on why low-key evenings with pals win every time.

While she has made it unabashedly clear in her music that she's up for all sorts of fun, Ballerini—like any artist who was always destined to go her own way—doesn't want to waste time in situations that no longer serve the individual within.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

"I can be the life of any party / I can play along with anybody / But sorry, I don't wanna go to the club," the singer-songwriter from Knoxville, Tenn., and nominee tonight for Country Artist of 2019, crooned to the crowd.

"I'm stressin' over conversations / but now that's anxiety I'm no longer facing, 'cause lately / I don't wanna go to the club."

So, consider us honored that Ballerini wanted to come to our party.

"It's like girl-hour power," the star told Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet before showtime, nodding to the many of her fellow attendees who, like Ballerini, was wearing pink. She hit the PCAs ready to kick up her heels in a short skirt and matching crop top with extra organza by Raisa Vanessa that managed to channel bridesmaid chic in a good way.

Photos

2019 People's Choice Awards: Instagrams & Twitpics

For her performance, she chose another pink confection, a flouncy strapless number that, should she want to go to the club, she'd be assured of VIP treatment and complementary bottle service.

"Club" is a logical follow-up to her previous single, "Homecoming Queen?"—another ode to authenticity, in which Ballerini questions a quintessential popular girl who feels pressured to maintain that facade of perfection at all costs about the price she's paying inside for never letting her true self shine.

Asked if she ever wore the crown herself in high school, Ballerini tweeted back to a fan in September, "I definitely was not, haha. it's a metaphor for somebody that seemingly has it all together and polished from the outside looking in."

So it makes sense that a club isn't her scene. And though she could always pretend she's having fun...

Ballerini's got her priorities.

In a year that included having a Barbie doll designed in her image, an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry (the answer was yes), and her 14-date Miss Me More Tour this past spring, ultimately it was all about getting her third album done, even while she was vacationing in Greece with husband Morgan Evans

"The face of a girl that has been listening to mixes this whole vacation and is very, very excited to finish this music when I get home," she captioned one of her "vacation" photos.

And finish Ballerini did, sharing on Instagram in July, "I have no words left for this caption because we wrote them all these last three days, and the last two years leading up. So to put it simply, kb3 is done."

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Her collaborators on "kb3" include Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, as well as her real-life pals who gathered for her "Club" music video and joined her in the studio, so you can hear them on the track.

"It's really fun to be able to write with other artists too," she explained the process to PopCulture.com this summer. "I haven't really done that before and so you're in the room and they have the perspective of what it's going to be like on stage, and how you're going to be able to communicate it in interviews, and all that stuff."

We got the message, strong, empowering and clear.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
PCAs Icons, Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Gwen Stefani

People's Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Jennifer Aniston, 2019 Peoples Choice Awards, 2019 PCAs, Winners

Jennifer Aniston Steals the Show in Jaw-Dropping Dress at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, 2019 PCAs, People's Choice Awards

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Cross Paths at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

The Best Backstage Moments From the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Celebrate "Strong" Marriage at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Zendaya, Karen Gillan, Sarah Hyland, 2019 People's Choice Awards

How to Work the People's Choice Awards 2019 Orange-Red Lip Trend IRL

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Blake Shelton Celebrates His PCAs Country Artist of 2019 Win With Gwen Stefani

TAGS/ 2019 People's Choice Awards , People's Choice Awards , Shows , Awards , Red Carpet , Kelsea Ballerini , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.