Kelsea Ballerini won't be going to the club, but she will be heading to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight!

The country music superstar is set to perform her new song "Club," at the award show this evening. But, before she takes the stage, E! News is bringing you the music video for Kelsea's new hit song. In the just-released visual, Kelsea has a girls' night in with her BFFs! Fans are already going wild for the singer's new track, in which Kelsea sings about wanting to avoid the club and all of the anxieties that go along with a night out.

"Yeah I like my friends, yeah I like tequila/I like puttin' on a dress and dancin' with my feelings," the lyrics begin. "I could be the life of any party/I can play along with anybody/But sorry, I don't wanna go to the club."

"I don't wanna watch everybody around me try to hook up/And say stuff they don't mean/And get drunk and get cheap," Kelsea sings. "So what's wrong with me/'Cause I don't wanna go to the club."