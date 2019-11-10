Tonight
9e|6p

Storm Reid, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

Tonight, the industry's biggest stars are gracing the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet in their finest attire. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember. And since this red carpet is a lot more playful than others this awards season, many celebs are using this moment to take more fashion risks than ever.

It's safe to say their bold style choices are paying off.

Need some proof? Storm Reid turned heads and stopped traffic with her daring and larger-than-life Iris van Herpen ensemble that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and an optical illusion pattern. The Euphoria star dazzled from head-to-toe with her dainty jewelry pieces, timeless black sandal heels and her chic bun that included a star hair accessory.

Moreover, Kelsea Ballerini made a dramatic entrance wearing a bubblegum pink co-ord set that brought fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the awards ceremony. Her Raisa Vanessa outfit was totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

To see all of the fabulous and fierce ensembles celebrities slipped into for the 2019 PCAs, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Zendaya, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Zendaya

The Euphoria actress knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels sown onto her dress to her chic top-knot, she's slaying the carpet from head-to-toe.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tamera Mowry-Housley

One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.

Storm Reid, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Storm Reid

The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.

Article continues below

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelsea Ballerini

The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.

Dorit Kemsley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Dorit Kemsley

Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet. She stuns in a heart-adorned dress by Versace.

Joseph David-Jones, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Joseph David-Jones

The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Gwen Stefani

It's the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon recipient herself! She's looking like a vision in white, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the message "fashion icon" written on the train.

Loni Love, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Loni Love

The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored ]sequins wrap dress.

Sarah Hyland, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Sarah Hyland

Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi that features statement-making jewels.

Article continues below

Hannah Brown, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hannah Brown

A lady in red! The former Bachelorette star bares her toned abs on the red carpet with her daring cut-out gown.

Katherine McNamara, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Katherine McNamara

Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tyler Cameron

The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.

Article continues below

Hunter King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hunter King

Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress goes bold for the 2019 PCAs with her fire-engine red blazer dress.

Nina Parker, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Nina Parker

E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.

Rickey Thompson, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rickey Thompson

"I just wanted to pop up here and show y'all how I'm doing!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy with his emerald suit.

Article continues below

Adrienne Houghton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Adrienne Houghton

The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.

Yuna, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Yuna

The 32-year-old singer razzle-dazzles at the awards ceremony with her crimson-colored sequins pant suit.

Jeannie Mai, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jeannie Mai

The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.

Article continues below

Brittany Snow, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design by Temperley London is proof!

The PCAs are just getting started. For more updates on fashion, OMG moments, winners and more, E! has you covered, here.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her 2019 People's Choice Award With a Special Detail on Her Dress

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwen Stefani Gushes About Her "Amazing" Fashion Icon Award and Blake Shelton at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

David Dobrik, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau and More Influencers Take Over the 2019 People's Choice Awards

KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

KJ Apa Confesses to Reading Fan Messages at the 2019 People's Choice Awards! But Does He Respond?

Jimmy Fallon, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Watch Jimmy Fallon Give Giuliana Rancic an Impromptu Dance Lesson on the 2019 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Events , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.