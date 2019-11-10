Kelsea Balleriniis here to slay!

The country music star is at the 2019 People's Choice Awards and she's ready to turn this place into a "Club"! The singer, who recently released the upbeat single "Club", is bringing the heat in a pink tulle two-piece ensemble that gives plenty of glam ballerina vibes. To add the sugar and spice to her everything nice, her makeup and hair artists gave her a sleek up-do and chic pink lip.

In short, she's just ready to let loose and have fun while performing "Club." She tells E! News exclusively on the red carpet, "This one's just—it's a bop... It's the perfect kind of setting tonight to just play."

But don't let her calm, cool collected demeanor fool you! The country artist says that underneath it all she's experiencing the tiniest bit of stage fright, cause, after all, she says, "You don't want to suck."