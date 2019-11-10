The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are finally here!

In just a matter of hours the biggest names in TV, movies, music and pop culture will be hitting the red carpet and some will even be taking to the PCAs stage to accept their trophies.

We already know three major stars who are winners at this year's People's Choice Awards. E! previously announced that Jennifer Aniston is being honored with The People's Icon of 2019 Award for her many memorable roles while fashionista, singer and designer Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award trophy.

Rounding out the night's major honorees is Pink, who will be named The People's Champion for her charitable contributions to organizations like Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood, just to name a few.

Check out the initial list of winners below and come back later tonight for the complete list of winners from the 2019 People's Choice Awards show, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on E! immediately following our Live From the Red Carpet PCAs special!

People's Champion Award

WINNER: Pink

Fashion Icon Award

WINNER: Gwen Stefani

People's Icon of 2019

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston