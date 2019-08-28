Cheers! It's National Red Wine Day!

There is a national holiday for every kind of activity it seems, but we're not complaining! Today is the official day to break out your favorite merlot or pop the cork off a malbec you've been holding onto.

We're not the only ones filling up a glass of pinot noir today, either. The deep-hued drink has been a staple on our television screens for years and we're here to celebrate the characters who are love to raise (or sometimes throw) a glass.

After all, red wine seems to be the beverage of choice for many fictional power women, such as Scandal's Olivia Pope or any of the ladies of Big Little Lies.

It's also the refreshment that Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister reaches for after battle, that Cersei Lannister sips while in the Red Keep and that Tormund Giantsbane has spilled onto his beard. OK, what we're saying is it's basically what everyone in Game of Thrones enjoys!