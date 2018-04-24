SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:28 PM

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have been co-hosting on the Today show lineup for 10 years and now it's time to celebrate!

In honor of the big TV achievement and in celebration of their longstanding friendship, the always-entertaining BFF duo headed to Italy and we are officially jealous of their vacation pics. Sure, they are working, but is it really work if you're traveling all over Italy, drinking wine and enjoying the culture? 

These two are definitely the masters of mixing business with pleasure and it's clear that Gifford and Kotb are living their best lives during this anniversary tour in Europe.

In case you missed their morning broadcast, you're in luck because the show's official social media pages as well as Kotb's Instagram feed are full of pictures from the girls' trip. Scroll down to check out the best pics from Kathie Lee and Hoda's amazing Italian adventures!

Rooftop Views

Their first stop? Florence. Which Hoda had never been to before, and Kathie Lee was very happy showing her around. The two ladies proved that sitting on rooftops, eating appetizers and drinking wine is their new sweet spot, and yes, they are living the good life.

Street Art Masterpieces

"Couldn't ask for a better welcome from the streets of Florence!" the Kathie Lee and Hoda Instagram page posted along with a photo of the street art in Florence… it's of the show's hosts faces in chalk!

Two Visions in White

The cute BFFs and talkshow hosts stunned in white one day as they enjoyed the sunny spring days in Florence and prepared for one of their many fun segments. One of which was walking along the river before getting a little ride from some hunky men.

Best Friends Forever

Hoda simply captioned this with one sweet heart emoji!

Group Pics for the Win

"On the river Arno in Florence with our crew!!!" Hoda shared on Instagram. 

All About the Wine

Of course, the gal pals couldn't end their time in Florence without wine, a little more wine, and yes, more wine. Throw in a few more rooftops hangs, and watching sunsets together and you've perfectly described the beauty that these two friends have shared on this adventure.

10 Years Strong

"Happy 10th anniversary xx," Kotb wrote alongside a great picture of her and her co-host as they looked out upon all that Italy has to offer.

Time of Their Lives

The ladies also spent some time in Tuscany where wine was on the menu as was Italian Spritz. "From Florence to Tuscany! We are having the time of our lives in Italy," they captioned another sweet shot together.

Adorable Friends

The pair also spent time with Today's social contributor Donna Farizan. A.K.A. "Donnadorable."

Time Well Spent

"Celebrating 10 years together with a trip to Italy! #ciaoandcheers," they captioned this adorable photo. 

Cheers to Life

"Ciao Bella #ciaoandcheers," the posted on Instagram.

