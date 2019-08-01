That brotherly connection took what could have been a one-off film into a series that has seen its characters race their cars against submarines, parachute-land vehicles from a helicopter and drag a giant vault through the streets of Rio de Janerio.

As we hit the NOS to race into theaters this weekend for the latest installment, let's look back on our favorite characters who got us this far.

Maybe your favorite lives his life a quarter-mile at a time, like Dominic Toretto. Or you could be partial to the man who likes his tuna sandwiches with no crust, such as Brian O'Conner.

Perhaps you're a jokester, so Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce is who you would ride or die with. Then again, maybe you are NOT family and want to see them get taken down, in which case you probably love Charlize Theron's Cipher.

It's a hard choice, like picking between a 1970 Dodge Charger or Toyota Supra Turbo MkIV, but you've got to vote on who your favorite is.

After all, whether it's by one mile or one vote, winning is winning. So, take a look at some of the best characters in the franchise below and vote for who crosses the finish line as the best!