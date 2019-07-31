Yvette King Gives Us The Low-Down on Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

by Yvette King | Wed., 31 Jul. 2019 1:52 AM
"Can you go to Hollywood and interview The Rock?" Um, is this a rhetorical question? The answer was a resounding yes. The next thing I knew, I was on my way to Los Angeles to sit down with one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now. On the agenda? To talk about his latest blockbuster Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.
I've interviewed Dwayne before (see we are on first name basis!) and crazily enough almost exactly to the day one year prior. He graciously recreated his infamous fanny pack picture with me after our interview back then, so I wondered what was in store this time. That's the kinda guy he is — a big time movie star who doesn't take himself too seriously.
Anyway, I got to sunny Cali and the first order of business was to watch the film. It's a long movie but it felt like it was over in the blink of an eye! The action was a feast for the eyes but broken up with some serious banter between lead characters Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham), and some epic surprises to boot.
There were also some amazing additions to the cast, including the best villain you can find on two wheels and someone who could legit face off with these two heavyweights: Idris Elba.
Plus, there were so many badass femme fatale moments thanks to Vanessa Kirby. There were also some serious ‘90s buddy-cop movie vibes happening between Hobbs & Shaw who gave us some hilarious conversations. I nearly choked on my popcorn with one certain exchange! But of course, while there was all that, the film was always staying true to the Furious mantra — the F word... Family!
Universal Pictures
After some jet-lag comfort eating and a decent night's sleep, junket day came. First of all, Mr. Johnson thanked me for coming all the way from Asia to interview him. Kind sir, um thank YOU for the interview! He talked me through some of the epic action set pieces including a very intense one with Idris Elba, Jason Statham and himself.
Without giving too much away, he was pretty chuffed his own culture of Samoa was a key part of the movie. I mean, this guy does some serious damage in his lava lava (traditional Samoan garb)! Plus he also got to perform the Siva Tau — the Samoan war dance in the movie too. We talked a little more about how insane some of the scenes were to shoot and suddenly my five minutes was up. Watch the full interview above.
Don't miss Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw out now at a cinema near you. And stay till the end of the credits. Trust me.
