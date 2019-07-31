Yvette King Gives Us The Low-Down on Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

"Can you go to Hollywood and interview The Rock?" Um, is this a rhetorical question? The answer was a resounding yes. The next thing I knew, I was on my way to Los Angeles to sit down with one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now. On the agenda? To talk about his latest blockbuster Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

I've interviewed Dwayne before (see we are on first name basis!) and crazily enough almost exactly to the day one year prior. He graciously recreated his infamous fanny pack picture with me after our interview back then, so I wondered what was in store this time. That's the kinda guy he is — a big time movie star who doesn't take himself too seriously.