Here's Why Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Can't Wait for the 2019 Met Gala

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:55 AM

For Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, an eye for style clearly runs in the family.

So it's only appropriate that the cousins, social media personalities and upcoming Relatively Nat & Liv stars have some thoughts to share about the 2019 Met Gala, widely regarded as fashion's most anticipated night of the year. The annual Costume Institute fundraiser—which doubles as a wonderfully creative outfit exhibition—takes place today, May 6, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And as the ladies emphatically proclaim in this fun pre-Met Gala interview clip, Nat and Liv will definitely be watching! (Thanks to E!'s thorough multi-platform event coverage, there's no excuse not to.)

"What I love about camp is just how over the top it is. Like, if we're gonna put on a show, let's go big!" Liv tells the camera, referencing this year's exciting Met Gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which is expected to draw a medley of innovative ensembles, as usual.

"I mean, it grants you permission to do anything," Nat adds, before continuing on to say she's looking forward to seeing some "outlandish" looks tonight, which "will be really cool."

And who can argue with that? Artistic style choices tend to be par for the course at the Met Gala, and it seems safe to say this year's will be no different.

"I'm so excited," says Liv. 

Find out which celebs the gals think will deliver the most dramatic looks on tonight's carpet—and which past Met Gala theme they're still thinking about—in the video above!

Met Gala, General view

